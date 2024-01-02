Rakesh Kamal, 57, Teena Kamal, 54, and their daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were found shot to death inside their 11-bedroom, $4 million home in Dover about 20 miles from Boston just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. They had all been shot to death.

An autopsy found that Rakesh Kamal killed his wife and daughter before turning the .40-caliber pistol on himself, the prosecutor's office said.

The gun was not registered, and Rakesh was not licensed to have it, police said. It's unclear where he got the weapon.

Rakesh Kamal, a Stanford University graduate, was listed as CEO of the education company education systems company EduNova, which dissolved in 2021. Teena Kamal was a Harvard University graduate and served as the company's chief operating officer, according to the Red Cross, where she was a Massachusetts chapter board member.

Arianna Kamal was a student at Middlebury College in Vermont, where she was an aspiring singer. She was a Milton Academy graduate.

Reports said the former millionaire family filed for bankruptcy in 2022 and struggled financially since their company collapsed.

The investigation remains under investigation.

