Mom's Health A Concern After Baby Girl's Remains Found At Mass Recycling Center

Cape and Island District Attorney Galibois said that their investigation into the incident has led them to believe "that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk," Massachusetts State Police report.

This comes after the newborn's remains were found by employees at Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester, MA, on Thursday, April 27, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The baby was found inside a trash collection that apparently came from Martha's Vineyard, according to officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has begun post-mortem examination of the baby, but the results have yet to be released.

Authorities believe the mother may live on, have ties to, or recently travelled to the island.

"Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency," Galibois said.

Anyone who has any information about the possible identity of this baby girl or her parents is asked to call authorities at 508-790-5799.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.