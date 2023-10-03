Medfield Teen Charged With Boat Crash That Killed 17-Year-Old Dover Girl On Cape Cod: DA

David K. Sullivan, 19, was indicted on Friday, Sept. 29, on death of a person caused by operating a vessel or boat under the influence of alcohol, possessing fake RMV documents, minor in possession of alcohol, reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death, and two counts of operation of a vessel while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois announced on Tuesday.

Sadie Mauro, a rising senior at Dover-Sherborn High School in Dover, was killed on July 21 when the boat she was riding in crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor on Cape Cod around 9 p.m. Investigators say Sullivan was steering the craft when it smashed into the rocks.

Two other people were seriously injured in the crash, Galibois said.

Mauro was a standout lacrosse player at her high school and had signed a letter of intent to play the sport at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Along with her skills on the field, Mauro was remembered as "having a heart of gold," Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith said.

"Sadie’s smile could light up a room. She had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit," Smith said in a message to parents and students over the summer. "She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

