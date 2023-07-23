Fair 66°

Teen With 'Heart Of Gold' Killed, 5 Injured After Boat Slams Into Cape Cod Jetty

A 17-year-old girl who was "effortlessly kind" was killed Friday night, July 21, and five others were hurt in a Cape Cod boat crash, her high school announced. 

Massachusetts State Police divers, seen here in an unrelated search, are one of several police agencies that took part in a late-night search on Friday, July 21, to find the body of a 17-year-old girl after the boat she was on crashed into a jetty.
Massachusetts State Police divers, seen here in an unrelated search, are one of several police agencies that took part in a late-night search on Friday, July 21, to find the body of a 17-year-old girl after the boat she was on crashed into a jetty. Photo Credit: Mass.Gov
Josh Lanier
Sadie Mauro was one of six people on a boat that struck a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Barnstable County around 9 p.m., reports said. Rescue crews found her body off Cold Storage Beach around 11:30 p.m. following a multi-agency search, state police said. 

Sadie was a rising senior and lacrosse star at Dover Sherborn High School. Several news outlets  said Principal John Smith sent an email to parents, students, and faculty saying he was "devastated and heartbroken."

Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit. She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a head wound, police announced. 

Investigators have not said what caused the crash. Dive teams and police collected debris and evidence Saturday to make that determination. 

