Mass Postal Worker Embezzled $19K From Post Office: Feds

Christine Hedges, 46, of Brockton, was charged with one count of theft of government money last week and released with conditions, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

Hedges began working at the post office in 2020 and moved up to lead sales and service associate at the Brockton branch.

Investigators said Hedges used her authority to generate no-fee money orders for her personal use and would take cash from her station and replace the stolen money with fake money orders, prosecutors said.

Hedges is accused of generating 70 fraudulent money orders, 11 of which were made out to her boyfriend, authorities continued.

Investigators found a video of Hedges at her workstation in August 2023 pocketing cash from her assigned drawer. In all, officers believe she stole $19,707 from the postal service, authorities said.

Per federal sentencing guidelines, she faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.