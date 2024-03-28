Man Charged With Fire That Destroyed Mass Country Club

Shawn Medeiros, 31, of New Bedford, is charged with burning a building, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Medeiros is accused of setting the May 7, 2023, blaze at Hawthorne Country Club around 1:30 p.m. It took two hours to get the blaze under control.

Fire investigators knew right away that the blaze appeared to be intentionally set.

Authorities did not speculate on any potential motive for the arson.

The club was a total loss. Authorities did not say the value of the loss, but the 970 Tucker Road country club had been closed since 2016, but it was under agreement with a firm for purchase for $3 million when it burned down, Dartmouth Week reported.

Luxury home builders Toll Brothers had plans to develop the 56-acre property into a condominium complex.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.