Man Charged With Fire That Destroyed Mass Country Club

A Massachusetts was arrested Thursday, March 28, and charged with setting a blaze last year that demolished a Dartmouth country club. 

Firefighters fight a blaze at Hawthorne Country Club on May 7, 2023. A man was arrested on Thursday, March 28, for allegedly starting that fire.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Dartmouth Police Department
Josh Lanier
Shawn Medeiros, 31, of New Bedford, is charged with burning a building, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. 

Medeiros is accused of setting the May 7, 2023, blaze at Hawthorne Country Club around 1:30 p.m. It took two hours to get the blaze under control. 

Fire investigators knew right away that the blaze appeared to be intentionally set. 

Authorities did not speculate on any potential motive for the arson. 

The club was a total loss. Authorities did not say the value of the loss, but the 970 Tucker Road country club had been closed since 2016, but it was under agreement with a firm for purchase for $3 million when it burned down, Dartmouth Week reported.

Luxury home builders Toll Brothers had plans to develop the 56-acre property into a condominium complex. 

