Lottery Payday: Brookline Winner With Sense Of Humor Wins $25K A Year For Life

A representative of Needle Johnson Nominee Trust of Wellesley claimed the first $25,000 check for their client who, on August 7, won the Lucky For Life drawing, which guarantees them that amount every year for the rest of their life.

However, the winner chose the lump sum of $390,000 before taxes rather than the annuity payments, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Village Convenience Store at 1 Harvard Square in Brookline. The store will receive a $5,000 reward for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life is a multi-state drawing that takes place seven nights a week.

