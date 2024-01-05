Lottery Jackpots: Weymouth Man Wins $1M Holiday Raffle; Foxborough Woman Claims $250K Check

George Bouchard purchased his tickets at American Legion Morrisette Post 294 in Quincy, where he is the Post Commander. The post will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Bouchard said he wants to buy himself a new car and a safe reliable ride for his daughter because he wants to protect his grandchild.

Two $250,000 winners have come forward to claim their prizes as well.

Lisa Malone of Springfield claimed her ticket on Tuesday, Jan. 2, a day after the winners were announced. She said the money came at a time when she needed it.

She purchased her ticket at Chapin East Variety Store in Ludlow.

Alexandra Chapman of Foxborough said she plans to save the $250,000 she won in the raffle. She purchased her ticket at The Country Store in Foxborough.

Two other quarter million tickets have not been claimed. The owners have a year to collect their prizes.

Those tickets were sold at EZ Convenience & Vape Shop at 751 Meadow St. in Chicopee (ticket #0174696) and Poquoy Brook Golf Club at 20 Leonard St. in Lakeville (#0213087).

