These Massachusetts Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Massachusetts are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.

Analysts then used that data to rank the 500 healthiest communities in the country across 10 categories on a scale of zero to 100.

In Massachusetts, Nantucket County was ranked healthiest overall, placing 41 nationwide. The average life expectancy in the county was calculated at 83.3 years.

Also making the top 100 nationwide was Norfolk County at 63. Researchers calculated the average life expectancy there at 81.9 years.

The remaining Massachusetts counties that made the list are:

Middlesex County (73 overall) with average life expectancy of 82.4 years

Dukes County (128 overall) with average life expectancy of 81.9 years

Hampshire County (202 overall) with average life expectancy of 80.6 years

Barnstable County (382 overall) with average life expectancy of 79.7 years

Franklin County (424 overall) with average life expectancy of 80.3 years

Berkshire County (471 overall) with average life expectancy of 78.2 years

Click here for the full story from U.S. News & World Report.

