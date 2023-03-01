Taunton Mom Who Carried 1-in-10 Million Quadruplets Loses 6-Month Old Baby

Support soared when a Taunton woman got the news that was expecting a 1-in-10 million quadruplet pregnancy. Donations are streaming in once again after one of her "unexpected miracles" died due to health complications.

Ashley Ness and her boyfriend were "thrilled and overwhelmed" when they got the news that they were expecting two sets of identical twins at the same time, an extremely rare version of quadruplets, as reported by Daily Voice. One of the four babies, Chesley, struggled with health issues since the babies' birth in July 2022 and died at six months old in February, according to a fundraiser created to support the family.

The GoFundMe was originally designed to help cover the costs of unexpected quadruplets and is now garnering donations to help the family financially in the wake of Chesley's death.

Ness and her family are now left with a "huge emptiness" in their hearts, the fundraiser said.

"Day in and day out she fought and fought and continued to beat the odds," Ness said in an update to the GoFundMe."Each time she overcame an obstacle we were so excited thinking that finally all the quads would be home together soon."

Over 150 donations have been made in less than two days since the fundraiser was updated with the news of Chesley's death.

"We will forever miss her laughing face, her funny little air leak sounds, and the sparkle in her big beautiful eyes," Ness said. "We are so proud of her and know that she is at peace."

