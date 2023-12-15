Latina Kitchen and Bar at 30 Dedham Ave. will pour its last drinks and serve its final dishes on Sunday, Dec. 17, according to a post on social media.

Thanks for your business! We hope you've enjoyed your time with us as much as we've enjoyed serving you.Thanks team for your hard work and resilience. You inspire us and keep us going through tough times.

The restaurant opened just before the pandemic, which caused serious issues throughout the restaurant industry.

But owner Antonio De Trizio, who moved to the US from Venezuela, said the community welcomed him and the restaurant, though it had been a struggle to get noticed.

“I have to say, Needham is an amazing community,” he told the Needham Observer. “There’s the sense of community, of helping the business, and that’s highly appreciated.”

Latina Kitchen is known for its shrimp and lobster ceviche, vegetarian and beef empanadas, and rice dishes.

Yelp reviewers raved about the yucca fries.

“Yucca Fries were very tasty, perfectly crispy from outside and soft from inside. The garlic-lime-cilantro mojo sauce it came with was again delicious.”

Latina Kitchen and Bar will welcome customers from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, when the doors will shut good.

