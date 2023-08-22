A Few Clouds 81°

Holliston Man ID'd As Driver Killed In Multi-Car Crash In Brookline: Police

Police have identified a man believed to have had a "medical event" that led to a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk County on Sunday, Aug. 20. 

Josh Lanier
Jacques Ducrepin, 50, of Holliston, was driving the car that crashed into several others near the intersection of Route 9 and Warren Street in Brookline just after 2:30 p.m., authorities said. 

Ducrepin's car struck the other vehicles, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree, police said. He was pinned inside the wreckage along with his wife. 

Brookline firefighters cut them from the car, and paramedics rushed them to Beth Israel Hospital, where Jacques Ducrepin was pronounced dead, Brookline police said. His wife is expected to survive. 

Police did not release her name. 

Authorities believe Ducrepin died from wounds she sustained in the crash, and it is unclear what medical emergency he may have suffered leading up to the wreck. 

