Husband Dies, Wife Hospitalized In Brookline Car Crash: Police

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday, Aug. 20, after his car smashed into two others and then veered off the road and into the tree, trapping both him and his wife in the vehicle just off of Route 9 near Warren Street in Brookline, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The Brookline Fire Department pulled the man and his wife from the vehicle. Paramedics drove the couple to Beth Israel Hospital, but the man did not survive. His wife is still hospitalized but is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Three other people from other involved cars were also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were considered much less serious, authorities said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.