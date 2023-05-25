Gunshot Victim Survives Mysterious Car Crash In Stoughton: Police

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street in Stoughton on the night of Wednesday, May 24, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

A gunshot was fired from a black sedan, hitting the driver of a white SUV, NBC Boston reported. A white pickup truck was also involved, and in total five people were taken to the hospital, including the gunshot victim.

All people involved, including the gunshot victim, received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Stoughton Police confirmed to Daily Voice.

The area was treated as an active crime scene, and the intersection was closed to traffic, until around 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Stoughton Police Department's Facebook page.

This situation is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available.

