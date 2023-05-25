Partly Cloudy 54°

Gunshot Victim Survives Mysterious Car Crash In Stoughton: Police

Police responded to the scene of a car crash to find that a person in one of the involved vehicles had been shot, officials say. 

The intersection of Plain Street and West Street in Stoughton was treated as an active crime scene and was closed to all traffic.
Morgan Gonzales
The vehicles collided at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street in Stoughton on the night of Wednesday, May 24, according to the Stoughton Police Department. 

A gunshot was fired from a black sedan, hitting the driver of a white SUV, NBC Boston reported. A white pickup truck was also involved, and in total five people were taken to the hospital, including the gunshot victim.

All people involved, including the gunshot victim, received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Stoughton Police confirmed to Daily Voice.

The area was treated as an active crime scene, and the intersection was closed to traffic, until around 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Stoughton Police Department's Facebook page. 

This situation is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available. 

