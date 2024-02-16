Experience Coastal Living With $25M Residence, Clubhouse On Martha's Vineyard

The property, located at 25 Dock St. in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard, includes both a three-story residence and a two-story clubhouse and is now on sale for $25 million, according to its Zillow listing.

Plenty of coastal access comes included with the 2,347-square-foot property, which features 500 feet of deep-water dockage perfect for any fleet of vessels you may happen to own.

The included clubhouse also makes a perfect spot to host guests and impress them with your maritime-inspired lifestyle.

Of course, the residence itself is nothing to be ignored: the home includes two balconies, stunning hardwood floors, a marble bath, a custom stone-surrounded fireplace, and a kitchen that boasts high-end finishes, according to the Zillow listing.

"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," the listing reads.

The property is so unique, in fact, that it is known to boaters worldwide as Mad Max Marina. It is now available for the first time in more than 30 years, so if you've been waiting for your chance to buy it, now is the time.

Click here to read the full listing on Zillow.

