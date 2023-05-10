Ex-Weymouth Officer Facing Decertification For Punching Suspect Several Times On Camera

Justin Chappell is facing decertification for “a pattern of unprofessional conduct” during his time with the Weymouth Police Department, according to a letter from the Massachusetts POST Commission dated March 28, 2023, obtained by Daily Voice.

The first cited incident occurred on January 23, 2022, where it is alleged that Chappell was so intoxicated that he had to be put in protective custody. Officials claim that Chappell was “defiant, uncooperative, and argumentative” when Stoughton Police came to assist him, the letter reads.

About a month later, it is alleged that Chappell punched an individual in the head with a closed fist during an arrest on or about February 24, 2022. The arrest was in response to suspicious activity reported at a local residence.

However, the most prominent incident that led to a call for Chappell’s decertification happened on July 2, 2022, when he punched a suspect multiple times in the head while attempting an arrest.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a home that officers were previously called to earlier that day.

When Chappell approach the man, who was heavily under the influence of alcohol, he became “confrontational and non-compliant,” according to the original incident report.

During the encounter, the man, identified as Donald McAdam, said, “you don’t know who the f--- you’re talking to" before turning away and saying, "see you later."

Chappell then followed McAdam and said “That’s not how this works” and drew his baton. As Chappell called for backup, McAdams put his hands in his pockets and refused to take them out when Chappell asked.

This ultimately led Chappell to hit McAdam’s legs at least five times, knocking him to the ground while Chappell attempted to put him in handcuffs.

As he was brought to a cruiser, McAdam yelled several profanities and racial slurs at officers, according to the report. He then threw his right elbow at police and spit on the officers, including Chappell.

It was then that Chappell “delivered several hammer-fist strikes” at McAdam’s head while repeatedly shouting, “stop resisting.” The whole incident was caught on camera.

McAdams was later charged with disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was released on $4,500 cash bail, according to the arrest report.

Although it was determined that McAdams was uncooperative throughout the entire encounter, investigators determined that Chappell’s actions were unnecessary, improper, and excessive.

Chappell would go on to officially resign on July 11, 2022. Weymouth Police Chief Richard M. Fuller filed for Chappell’s decertification in October. Fuller credited the department’s implementation of body-worn cameras for helping them investigate the matter.

“When I began my tenure as Chief of Police in January of 2020, I promised continued transparency and accountability from the Weymouth Police Department,” Chief Fuller said in a statement. “Our body-worn camera program has been very successful and helps to provide that transparency and accountability.”

Weymouth Police did not provide the current status of Chappell's decertification.

