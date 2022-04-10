Here's When You Can Buy Tickets To See Ed Sheeran At Gillette Stadium

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran is bringing his "+–=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour to thousands of fans around the world, including those at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The English musician will give the crowd the "Shivers" when he stops by the stadium with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn on July 1, 2023.

The 76-show tour will be in support of Sheeran's fifth and most recent album, "=" (Equals) which was released in October 2021. The last time Sheeran played at Gillette was during his "x" (Multiply) Tour in 2014.

Fans looking to feed their good "Bad Habits" and sign up for early access tickets can do so on Sunday, Oct. 9, Gillette said on Facebook. Otherwise, pre-sale tickets go live on Oct. 12

More information about the tour can be found online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.