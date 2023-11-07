Diane Sawyer Sells 'Chip Chop' On Martha's Vineyard For Nearly $24M: Report

Malm, who spent over $100 million on properties in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket over the past few years, paid $23.9 for the 10-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate, Boston.com reported.

Sawyer first bought the luxury property for $5.3 million in 1995 with her husband, acclaimed director and writer Mike Nichols, who died in 2014. She put the estate up for sale through Sotheby's International Realty at $24 million back in August.

The compound at 794 and 690 Chappaquonsett Rd. in Vineyard Haven includes the main three-bedroom home, a two-bedroom cottage, and two beach houses. The properties sit on a 17.4-acre lot and another measuring 2.84 acres.

The compound, which also has two half baths and 8,147 square feet of living space, was built in 1937 for Broadway actress Katharine Cornell, the Daily Voice previously reported.

Sawyer, who graduated with a degree in English from Wellesley College in 1967, became a co-anchor of CBS Morning News in 1981 and a correspondent for 60 Minutes in 1984, according to the school’s Alumnae Achievement Awards page.

She went on to co-anchor “Primetime Live,” “Good Morning America,” and “20/20,” before anchoring “ABC World News.”

