See Inside Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard Estate She's Selling For $24M

Known as "Chip Chop," the estate includes four homes sitting on 20 acres and a mile of private, pristine shoreline on the Vineyard Sound. The main three-bedroom home and caretaker's cottage in Vineyard Haven were built in 1937 for Katharine Cornell, a Broadway star, the listing reads.

Sawyer bought the property in 1995 with her late husband, Hollywood icon Mike Nichols.

The estate has 10 bedrooms, nine full baths, and two half baths. All of which have been renovated since the couple purchased the estate. That includes two beach houses that they built in 2007.

Sawyer told the Wall Street Journal she decided to sell the estate because she didn't have time for long visits to Martha's Vineyard anymore. But she would cherish the memories she made at the property and hoped the next owner would have as much happiness there as she did.

“Five grandchildren have run through the halls, learned to swim in the warm waters, gathered moss in the forest,” she told the news outlet. “At Thanksgiving, both enormous fireplaces in the great room give off warmth and golden light. We have always felt so lucky to be together in this magic place.”

Sawyer told WSJ that her husband fell in love with the estate when he visited Cornell there in the 1960s.

Sotheby's International Realty has the listing for the property.

Sawyer lives in Manhattan, where she works for ABC on special documentary projects. She is one of the most celebrated journalists in history, having helmed "Good Morning America" and "ABC World News," among others.

