'Classic' Westwood Estate With Countless Amenities Hits Market For $13.5M

The $13.5 million Norfolk County home, located at 401 Sandy Valley Road in Westwood, is the epitome of privacy.

With 12 acres of land and an additional 100 acres of conserved land surrounding the lot, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was rebuilt in 2018 to ensure that it is perfect for its next owner.

Besides the stunning home, which has a spacious primary suite and walk-in closet, a library attached to the living room, and an exercise room, the estate comes with plenty of other amenities.

On the grounds are a heated pool with a pool house, a two-bedroom guest cottage, a stream-fed pond, a barn garage with a greenhouse, and two horse stalls.

Plus, if you work from home, this might be the place for you, as the home itself also has two offices and a playroom.

To see more pictures of the listing and for more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.