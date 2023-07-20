Fair 83°

Child Porn: Quincy Man Admits To Having 'Numerous' Photos, Videos Of Abuse

A Quincy man is facing at least five years in federal prison and up to two decades after he admitted to receiving child porn on Thursday, July 20, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Matthew Ormon, 51, who pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, will be sentenced on Oct. 18, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Police searched the home Ormon shares with his parents on April 5 and found multiple devices, including two custom-built computers, one of which contained a folder with "numerous" videos and photos of children being sexually assaulted, the federal prosecutor said. 

Ormon was indicted on June 8. 

Along with his prison term, Ormon faces a potential lifetime of parole and a $250,000 fine, according to sentencing guidelines. 

