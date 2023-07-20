Child Porn: Quincy Man Admits To Having 'Numerous' Photos, Videos Of Abuse

Matthew Ormon, 51, who pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, will be sentenced on Oct. 18, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police searched the home Ormon shares with his parents on April 5 and found multiple devices, including two custom-built computers, one of which contained a folder with "numerous" videos and photos of children being sexually assaulted, the federal prosecutor said.

Ormon was indicted on June 8.

Along with his prison term, Ormon faces a potential lifetime of parole and a $250,000 fine, according to sentencing guidelines.

