Norfolk Daily Voice
Norfolk Daily Voice

Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency

David Cifarelli
Dave Murphy is a beloved PE teacher and basketball coach in Medway
Dave Murphy is a beloved PE teacher and basketball coach in Medway Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Prayers and Positivity for Dave Murphy"

One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. 

The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court. 

"Dave is a beloved PE teacher at Medway High School, and his wife, Beth, is a cherished PE teacher at the Thoreau School in Concord," the campaign reads. "Their two daughters graduated from CCHS and the entire family has had a tremendous impact on our community,"

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help Murphy get "the best help available." The campaign is looking to raise $100,000 to make that happen. People looking to donate can do so by clicking here.

