Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda

A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected.

Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaurant that opened in 1950, according to Boston Restaurant Talk.

Braintree residents wondered why the restaurant, which advertises eggplant parmigiana, veal pizziola, and chicken ravioli, was not open for business in July, according to a post made in a Braintree Facebook group.

The restaurant's site said Arthur Kyranis became the sole owner in 1993, and ran the restaurant with help from his son Artie. Artie Kyranis cleared up speculation in a Facebook post in August, saying that while the restaurant had been briefly closed for a vacation, it would now be closing for good.

"My Dad, who is the true heart and soul of Maria's has been dealing with some health issue that have required much of my focus," Kyranis said. "The combination of these factors, along with the stresses that so many businesses are facing, rising food costs, lack of staff etc. make it impossible for us to serve our loyal guests in the manner we have for over forty years."

The Patriot Ledger broke the news that the building would serve hungry patrons yet again, under new owners Gac Lusha and Edmond Cela, on Friday, Dec. 16.

The restaurant will have have a new lounge in addition to new owners and a new name, Boston Restaurant Talk said. The owners have said that the menu will be similar, and that they will honor gift cards purchased from Maria's.

Fans of the restaurant had mixed reactions to the news, according to comments made on a Facebook post sharing the Patriot Ledger's article titled "A Tradition Continues: Maria's Restaurant in Braintree will reopen with new owners."

"It's not reopening..new name new restaurant new owner new cooks," one commenter said. "Maria's was run by the family, including the cooks. Look if a new restaurant is opening just say it...we need it in Braintree...but don't say a restaurant is "re-opening " when clearly that in itself is deceiving."

"Oh dear lord..if they didn't keep the chef I don't see how it's at all possible to even come close to Maria's authentic Italian cuisine," said another commenter. "So basically, Maria's isn't reopening."

Others had a more optimistic outlook, including well wishes for Artie Kyranis's retirement.

"I’m looking forward to them opening! It’s nice to have a new restaurant in Braintree," said a commenter. "I wish Artie a wonderful retirement! We had many delicious meals at Maria’s!"

The new owners have stated that they hope to open the restaurant in January, Boston Restaurant Talk said.

