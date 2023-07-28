Braintree Mom Of 3 Dies, Community Rallies To Help Bury Her Next To Her Father

Gina Findlay, a Braintree mother of three, died on Wednesday, July 26 of melanoma, leaving behind her three children: Marissa, Michael, and Jordan, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for her funeral arrangements.

Findlay, who said she was a "daddy's girl" on her Facebook page, wanted to be buried next to her father, who died in 2018.

Friends say Findlay declined rapidly before her death, and her family did not have time to make funeral arrangements. A loved one created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for the sendoff she deserved.

"I set a goal of $5,000 in hopes we can give her children a chance to have a proper service and wake to say goodbye," wrote Michelle Bache, who created the fundraiser.

Donations and messages of support have poured in since she set up the fundraiser.

"I’ll cherish our photos and memories," wrote one donor. "I love you so much, my beautiful friend."

Loved ones took to Facebook to share memories and messages of grief.

"I can't believe that you are really gone," read one tribute message. "I love you Gina EleFin Findlay, and will miss you forever."

"You were one of the most sweet, caring women that I have had the pleasure to call family," wrote another.

Click here to view the GoFundme for Findlay.

