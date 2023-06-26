Braintree High Schooler, 16, Among Duo Killed In Weekend Braintree Shooting

Jahzier Porter, age 16, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, age 19, died in the shooting that took place on Albert Road in Braintree on late Saturday night, June 24, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Porter was a student at Braintree High School while Santos-Andrade, of Dorchester, would have turned 20 next month, the office added.

“We have two families grieving today,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved."

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the DA's Office 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police at 781-794-8620.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.