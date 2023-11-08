Beloved Stoughton Pizzeria To Close After 68 Years In Business; 'The Time Has Come,' Owner Says

Mark Denneno, owner of the Stoughton pizzeria at 545 Pearl Street, announced on Instagram that the restaurant will close at the end of the year.

"The time has come for us as a family to make the difficult decision to close our family business," he wrote. "We are grateful for your patronage and support for the past 68 years. Times have definitely changed, as well as age, which has led us to this decision to close."

Mark Denneno thanked his current and former staff for helping his family keep their dream alive and the customers who've helped fund their operation. That's why he's giving guests until Jan. 1, 2024, to make one last stop by the restaurant.

Mark didn't go into the details of why they would close up shop but added the time was right for the Denneno family.

Denneno's boasts a 4.5 rating on Yelp! with several glowing reviews. There is a group of Denneno Pizza devotees on Facebook, which boasts more than 1,200 fans.

Some fans were curious about what would happen to the store's famous pizza recipe.

"So sad to see you go. ...You are a pizza icon..." one person wrote. "FYI you could make a fortune selling your pizza recipe to all of us who love it."

Others posted their goodbyes and happy memories spent in the pizzeria while growing up.

Thank you to the whole entire Denneno family. As this may have been a tough decision for you all, I wanted to Thank you for all the years of hard work and all the years of dedication to the best pizza in town. The Denneno family is an amazing family. I don't know if most know that you not only made pizza, but the generosity your family gave and continues to give to the community is huge. No one went hungry. We will miss that wonderful smell of pizza in the neighborhood, as well as the waves and smiles when walking or driving by, but truly you all deserve to get some well needed rest and family time that has been missed over all these years.

