'Absolutely Devastated': Family Asks For Help After Dad Of 6 Killed In Wrentham Hit-Run Crash

Patrick Royster died on Jan. 16 as he walked along Route 1 in Wrentham.

His brother wrote in a GoFundMe that Patrick loved his children and his family. But along with the hole in their lives, he's left them with the question of how they will handle the cost of a funeral.

My brother was a good man and father. Pat left behind 6 kids, that loved him unconditionally. Besides him leaving his children, he leaves behind his Mother, Niece, Nephew, great Nephews, and I as well. We are absolutely devastated by My Brothers passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost to lay him to rest. We want to give Pat the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes. This is devastating and I would have never expected this, not him. We are not prepared, we simply just don't have it. ... My brother was my right hand, and we love him very much! We already miss him... ”

Patrick's death was made more difficult as he was left on the side of the road by one of the vehicles that crashed into him.

An SUV hit him as he crossed the road around 5:45 p.m. Moments later, a truck with a snow plow crashed into his as well. Patrick died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene to speak with police. The truck driver drove away, but witnesses passed the driver's information to officers.

Gregory Stahl, 72, of Wareham, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death and driving on an expired license, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

