Patrick Royster, of Taunton, was walking near 545 Washington St. (Route 1) around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck, authorities said. Royster died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows that he was hit by two vehicles, Norfolk County District Attorney's Office Spokesperson David Traub said in an email to the Daily Voice.

WCVB reported those vehicles were an SUV and a pick-up truck with a snow plow attached. Both remained at the crash site.

Initial reports also show that Royster was walking next to the highway when he was hit, Traub said.

Wrentham officers closed Route 1 from Madison to Thurston Street for several hours Tuesday night as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

Wrentham police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash.

