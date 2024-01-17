The luxury home at 3 Goodspeed Island Rd., Mattapoisett, offers 5,700 square feet of living space as well as six bedrooms, and eight bathrooms — six full and two half baths.

The beach house, which sits on a .69-acre lot, also features breathtaking views of the water Mattapoisett harbor out to Buzzards Bay, according to the listing by Demakis Family Real Estate.

The open living room, kitchen, and dining space all connect to a beachfront deck with easy access to the beach, perfect for parties of 24 of your friends and family.

The first floor houses the main suite which has stunning ocean views, its own outdoor space, two large walk-ins, and a bath reminiscent of a day at the spa.

Two spacious “bunk room” suites are found on the second floor, which is complete with kitchenettes that can also function as a home gym, the listing noted.

Filming for Netflix’s limited series “The Perfect Couple,” starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning, was set to take place at different Nantucket spots, including the beach house.

However, production was halted by local SAG-AFTRA pickets in Nantucket, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The six-episode series is expected to release on Netflix over summer 2024, but the streaming service has not given an official date.

