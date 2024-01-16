Meghann Fahy, from Longmeadow in Hampden County, was one of five actresses nominated for their roles in season two of "The White Lotus." This was her first nomination.

Fahy lost the award to her co-star Jennifer Coolidge, the only holdover from the first season of the darkly comedic HBO drama.

Aubrey Plaza and Sabrina Impacciatore were also nominated for their roles in the show, along with Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown"), Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul"), and J. Smith-Cameron ("Succession").

Fahy played Daphne, the seemingly aloof and indifferent wife of a cheating husband, who turns out to be far more cunning than she appears. Vanity Fair called Fahy the "breakout" star of the stacked cast.

The 33-year-old previously appeared in the soap opera "One Life To Live" and the TV series "The Bold Type."

Fahy's next project will be "Unbreakable Boy." She stars opposite Zachary Levi in the film based on the real-life story of a boy born with a rare bone condition and autism who transforms the lives of everyone around him, according to the IMDb description. The film is slated for an April release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.