Fair 51°

SHARE

3 Teens Arrested In Randolph, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Stoughton Teen

Police arrested three teenagers early Tuesday morning, March 12, and charged them with the near-fatal shooting of another teenager in Stoughton, authorities said. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 on McEachron Drive in Stoughton. Several people called 911 to report gunshots. Officers found bullet casings on the ground and other signs of a shooting, but they could not find a victim. 

He showed up a short time later at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with a serious injury from a gunshot wound, Stoughton police said then. 

After weeks of investigation, three Randolph teens were arrested and charged with the shooting. 

Christopher King-Yancey, 18, is charged with: 

  • Armed assault to murder
  • Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Conspiracy to armed assault to murder
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without a license

Joseph Milwood, 18, was charged with: 

  • Conspiracy to armed assault to murder
  • Accessory before fact
  • Accessory after the fact
  • Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Armed assault to murder charged with: 

A third suspect who is a juvenile will not be named. They are charged with: 

  • Accessory before the fact
  • Accessory after the fact
  • Conspiracy to armed assault to murder

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE