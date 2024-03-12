3 Teens Arrested In Randolph, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Stoughton Teen

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 on McEachron Drive in Stoughton. Several people called 911 to report gunshots. Officers found bullet casings on the ground and other signs of a shooting, but they could not find a victim.

He showed up a short time later at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with a serious injury from a gunshot wound, Stoughton police said then.

After weeks of investigation, three Randolph teens were arrested and charged with the shooting.

Christopher King-Yancey, 18, is charged with:

Armed assault to murder

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

Conspiracy to armed assault to murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a license

Joseph Milwood, 18, was charged with:

Conspiracy to armed assault to murder

Accessory before fact

Accessory after the fact

Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed assault to murder charged with:

A third suspect who is a juvenile will not be named. They are charged with:

Accessory before the fact

Accessory after the fact

Conspiracy to armed assault to murder

