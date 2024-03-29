$1M Lottery Win In Attleboro: Man's Birthday Gift To Himself Is Massive Payday

Boaventura Da Silva Jr., of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, won playing the "777" $10 scratch-off game. He said he bought two tickets for his birthday because they are his favorite to play.

Da Silva chose the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He plans to use the money to pay off the mortgage on his home.

Da Silva bought the ticket at Vista Donuts at 1096 Washington St. in Attleborough. The store will get a $10,000 bonus.

He told lottery officials he came to Massachusetts to buy his tickets because “Mass has a better chance of winning.”

