Christopher Miller won the seven-figure windfall playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 instant scratch-off game.

Miller chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He said he would use the money to take care of his parents.

Miller bought the ticket at Nouria at 719 Gallivan Blvd. in Dorchester while shopping for his morning coffee. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.