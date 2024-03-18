$100K Lottery Ticket Sold On Saint Patrick's Day In Brockton

The winner correctly guessed all five "Mass Cash" lottery numbers. Those were 11, 13, 14, 25 and 27.

The six-figure ticket was purchased at Star Food Mart at 4 Hovendon Ave. in Brockton. The winner's name was not released.

The winner shared their lucky day with nearly 250 others who won at least $600 playing the Massachusetts State Lottery. Click here to see the list of winning tickets and where they were purchased.

The Mass Cash lottery is drawn nightly.

