$100K Lottery Ticket Sold On Saint Patrick's Day In Brockton

The Lucky of the Irish was with one Bay Stater after they claimed a $100,000 lottery ticket on Saint Patrick's Day — Sunday, March 17. 

Star Food Mart at 4 Hovendon Ave. in Brockton

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The winner correctly guessed all five "Mass Cash" lottery numbers. Those were 11, 13, 14, 25 and 27.

The six-figure ticket was purchased at Star Food Mart at 4 Hovendon Ave. in Brockton. The winner's name was not released. 

The winner shared their lucky day with nearly 250 others who won at least $600 playing the Massachusetts State Lottery. Click here to see the list of winning tickets and where they were purchased. 

The Mass Cash lottery is drawn nightly. 

