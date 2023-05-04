Worcester-Area Doughnut Shop Bringing Fourth Location To Burlington

The bakery chain recently announced that they will be opening a fourth location at 19 Third Avenue in Burlington early summer 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring Rocco's Doughnut Company to Burlington and offer customers our handcrafted, fresh doughnuts made daily," Co-Founder Vinny Astrella said in a press release.

"We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received in our other locations and look forward to becoming a part of the Burlington community."

Rocco's is known for offering a wide variety of larger-than-life doughnuts that change monthly. The chain already has locations in Worcester, Millbury and Westborough.

An official date for grand opening has yet to be announced.

