Waltham Woman, 26, Dies Unexpectedly, Community Pours Out Support

Jessica Lynne Dowdy, of Waltham, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 19 at age 26, according to her obituary.

Dowdy was born in Boston and graduated from Framingham High School before attending MassBay Community College for Nursing and Quinsigamond Community College for Science and Nursing. She worked as a phlebotomist at the Red Cross before becoming a full-time pharmacy technician.

"Jessica loved to help others, was extremely selfless, and continuously wanted to give back to the community by working in healthcare," read her obituary.

Dowdy spent her free time drawing, playing soccer, visiting animal shelters, and attending a weekly Bible study. She loved animals and recently adopted a kitten of her own.

"Jessica was funny, kind, loving, biggest heart in the entire world her parents would always say," read her obituary. "A great friend to all and a good sister and daughter. She touched many lives in a short period of time. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her."

Dowdy's older sister took to GoFundMe to ask the family's community for support.

"We would like to give Jessica the send-off that she deserves," wrote the sister. "Our hearts are completely broken."

Community members opened their hearts and their wallets to support the family, donating over $8,000.

"I am so sorry for your loss. Jess was an amazing person," wrote one donor. "She will be missed dearly."

