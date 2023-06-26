Triple Murder: Footprints Lead Cops To Man They Say Slayed 3 In Newton

Christopher Ferguson, 41, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and burglary, the Middlesex District Attorney announced Monday night. He may face more charges as the autopsies are completed.

Ferguson is accused of breaking into the home of and killing 74-year-old Bruno D'Amore, his wife, 73-year-old Gilda D'Amore, and Gilda's mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino, authorities said. A member of Our Lady Help of Christians church found their bodies after the trio didn't show up for Sunday mass. It was the couple's 50th wedding anniversary, and the church planned to honor them.

Investigators said they were beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Police found surveillance video that showed Ferguson less than a mile from the D'Amores' Broadway Street home just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, the prosecutor said.

Investigators took a cast of his foot, and it matched a footprint found inside the D'Amores' home, authorities said.

Ferguson is expected to be arraignment Tuesday at Newton District Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.