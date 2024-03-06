Mostly Cloudy 48°

Teen Crashes Into 74-Year-Old Woman In Chelmsford

A 74-year-old woman was seriously injured after an SUV hit her as she crossed the road in Chelmsford on Tuesday, March 5. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Main and School streets, Chelmsford police said. 

An 18-year-old man driving a Ford Edge hit a 74-year-old woman, causing her significant head trauma. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but bad weather grounded the flight. 

Paramedics rushed her to Lowell General Hospital, where her condition is unknown, police said. 

The teenager remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Officers are investigating the crash. 

No charges have been filed. 

