Teen Crashes Into 74-Year-Old Woman In Chelmsford

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Main and School streets, Chelmsford police said.

An 18-year-old man driving a Ford Edge hit a 74-year-old woman, causing her significant head trauma. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but bad weather grounded the flight.

Paramedics rushed her to Lowell General Hospital, where her condition is unknown, police said.

The teenager remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Officers are investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed.

