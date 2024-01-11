‘Ted’ Prequel Series Set In Framingham Debuts On Peacock

MacFarlane reprises his role in the “Ted” TV series, a prequel to the hit film franchise set in Framingham.

“It’s 1993, and Ted’s (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed,” a description of the show reads. “He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).”

Bennett was originally played by Dorchester’s Mark Wahlberg in “Ted” and “Ted 2.”

“The only thing that makes [being 16] tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use,” co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said.

All seven episodes of the “Ted” prequel set in 1990s Mass is available to stream on Peacock Thursday, Jan. 11.

You can watch the official teaser trailer below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.