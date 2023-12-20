Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Students Resigns From Arlington Catholic High

Arlington Catholic High School administrators said in a Tuesday, Dec. 19, letter to parents and staff that the students reported the alleged touching to teachers on Thursday.

The teacher, who was not named, was placed on immediate administrative leave and escorted from the building as per the school's policies, and administrators and police began investigations. The legal department of the archdiocese was also informed of the allegations.

The teacher stepped down later that day, but the internal and police investigations into the incident continue, the letter said.

Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community. We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole.

