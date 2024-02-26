Space Heater Sparked Electrical Fire That Killed Disabled Sudbury Woman: Investigators

Hema Shahani died on Wednesday, Feb. 21, in a house fire on Goodman's Hill Road that began around 5 a.m., authorities said.

Arson investigators released their findings on what they think caused the fire at the 9,000-square-foot home. State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark explained in an email:

The investigation revealed that the two-story, single-family home had lost heat on the first floor on the night of Feb. 20 into Feb. 21, and that family members used space heaters to provide heat in some areas. At least one of these space heaters ran overnight. Investigators collectively determined that the most likely cause was a circuit overheating while powering the space heater, causing a fire inside the wall. That fire extended to a closet on the opposite side of the wall and continued to spread from there.

A Sudbury police officer and Shahani's son were both hurt in the blaze trying to rescue Hema, who was not mobile enough to escape the flames. They were taken to local hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation and burns, authorities said.

Hema Shahani was a former teacher. Her son Jeet Shahani told NBC Boston that the outpouring of support for his family shows how beloved she was in the community.

"She was gracious and inspirational and a kind person," he told the news station last week.

The family held a funeral for Hema on Sunday, Feb. 25.

