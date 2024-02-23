Hema Shahani was killed in the early morning blaze on Goodman's Hill Road that began around 5 a.m., the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from the rear of the home when they arrived. Three people were able to escape the blaze.

Shahani was unable to get outside because of her disability, her son, Jeet Shanani told NBC Boston. One of her sons and a police officer who tried to rescue her were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, respectively.

Jeet said he's received several messages of support and encouragement from people who knew and loved his mother.

"She was gracious and inspirational and a kind person," Jeet Shahani told the news station. He said his mother was a former teacher.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.