1 Dead, 4 Taken To Hospital Following Sudbury Fire

The fire began at a 9,200-square-foot home on Goodman's Hill Road around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, Sudbury Fire Chief Scott Nix said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from the rear of the home when they arrived. Crews were able to battle back the flames to get inside.

Three people were able to escape the blaze, but firefighters found one person dead inside the home, authorities said.

Paramedics took the three who'd escaped to an area hospital —one for injuries and the others for evaluation. A Sudbury police officer who was burned during a rescue attempt was taken to doctors with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

