Shoplifter Punches Cambridge Clerk In Face To Get Away: Police

A shoplifter attacked a store clerk in Cambridge Thursday, July 6, when she confronted them as they tried to leave the Harvard Square store, authorities said. 

Cambridge Police Department
Josh Lanier
Cambridge police said the clerk had injuries on the left side of her face from the attack. She declined medical treatment, according to police logs. 

Cambridge Police responded to a business on JFK street for a disturbance. The reporting victim indicated that the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying for several items. The victim confronted the suspect and the suspect proceeded to punch the victim several times in the face, resulting to injuries to the left side of their face. Video surveillance captured the suspect, and Cambridge Police were able to identify the suspect from the video. Police conducted an immediate search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim declined medical treatment. A report was taken.

