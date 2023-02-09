Contact Us
Ex-Everett Schools Chief Convicted Of Groping Female Employee: DA

Josh Lanier
Following a three-day trial, a jury found Frederick Foresteire guilty of groping a former employee multiple times in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said. He faces more accusations from other women, as well.
The 79-year-old former Everett Superintendent of Schools was convicted on Thursday, Feb. 9, of groping a female employee multiple times in 2017 and 2018, authorities said. He faces more accusations from other women as well. 

Frederick Foresteire was sentenced to 18 months in prison, where he will serve 90 days with the remainder of his time being suspended for two years, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. He must stay away from his victims, and he is required to register as a sex offender. 

Foresteire had a long career in education and served as superintendent for nearly three decades before he retired amidst multiple allegations in 2018. He was on administrative leave when he stepped down. 

A 41-year-old woman claimed that Foresteire had grabbed her buttocks multiple times when they worked together at the Everett school administration building, prosecutors said. 

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the case was a clear-cut example of someone abusing their power. 

 “The defendant in this case used his position of power to victimize one of his employees, assaulting her https://www.middlesexda.com/press-releases/news/former-everett-school-superintendent-frederick-foresteire-found-guiltyand repeatedly making her feel unsafe, uncomfortable and powerless at her place of employment,” she said in a news release. “Today’s verdict reflects our commitment to protecting this victim and to holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”

Two other women accused Foresteire of similar sexual harassment. He will return to court Wednesday, Feb. 15, to face more charges of indecent assault and battery, Ryan said. 

