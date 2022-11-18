Woman Charged With Everett Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured Child: Police

Police arrested a woman they say was on her cell phone when she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Everett that injured a young girl, authorities said.

Simonica Soares, 45, faces charges of driving without a license, driving while using a cell phone, and leaving the scene of a wreck, Everett police said.

Authorities didn't say what caused the 8 a.m. crash on Edith Street or any information on the girl's condition.

