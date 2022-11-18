Contact Us
Breaking News: 'No Probable Cause' In Alleged Assault At Willett Early Childhood Center: Norwood Police
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With Everett Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured Child: Police

Josh Lanier
Everett Police Department
Everett Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Everett Police Department

Police arrested a woman they say was on her cell phone when she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Everett that injured a young girl, authorities said. 

Simonica Soares, 45, faces charges of driving without a license, driving while using a cell phone, and leaving the scene of a wreck, Everett police said. 

Authorities didn't say what caused the 8 a.m. crash on Edith Street or any information on the girl's condition. 

