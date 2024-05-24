Fair 72°

$500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Malden

Thursday, May 23, was a very good day for one Bay Stater when they pulled a $500,000 winning ticket in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Steve's Corner Store at 888 Salem Street in Malden

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
The winner bought the ticket at Steve's Corner Store at 888 Salem Street in Malden. It was won by playing the $5 scratch-off ticket "$500,000 Cashword Corners."

The winner's name was not released, but they won't be the only ones to prosper off of this jackpot. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for the sale. 

There were 509 winning tickets worth more than $600 purchased in Massachusetts on Thursday. 

Click here to see a list of the winners. 

