'Unfathomable Loss': 44-Year-Old Tech CEO, Father of 2 Killed Crossing Street In Acton

The 44-year-old CEO of a software company in Burlington was the man killed crossing the street one morning earlier this month in Acton, his company announced this week.

Kevin Shaw of Sudsbury died just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 after a teenager behind the wheel of a Subaru crashed into him on Great Road near Brook Street, police said. Responders took Shaw to the Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The 17-year-old driver remained at the scene, and officers are still investigating the crash.

Shaw was the CEO of VMS Software. The Tufts University graduate left behind a wife and two daughters, David Sweeney, a company vice president, said in a press release.

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand,” Sweeney said. “Kevin was a friend to so many people, a loving father and husband, a beloved member of the New England technology community, and a great leader of our company. He was a rare person of intellect, wisdom, vision, compassion, humility, and humor who I am fortunate to have crossed paths with in my life. The idea of replacing him is out of the question – there was only one Kevin, and I miss him more than anyone can imagine.”

The release said Sweeney would serve as acting CEO of VMS Software until the company board finds Shaw's replacement.

