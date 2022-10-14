Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Men In Braintree, Canton, Winthrop, Saugus Helped Launder $25M In Drug Money: Feds
Police & Fire

44-Year-Old Sudbury Man Hit And Killed Walking In Acton

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
A Subura hit Kevin Shaw Thursday night, Oct. 13, on Great Road near Brook Street in Acton just after 6:30 p.m.
A Subura hit Kevin Shaw Thursday night, Oct. 13, on Great Road near Brook Street in Acton just after 6:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night, Oct. 13, while walking in Acton, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced. 

Kevin Shaw of Sudbury was on Great Road near Brook Street when a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon crashed into him just after 6:30 p.m., officials said. Responders rushed Shaw to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. 

The driver remained at the scene of the wreck. Police are still investigating the causes of the crash. Authorities have not filed charges. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.