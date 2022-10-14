44-Year-Old Sudbury Man Hit And Killed Walking In Acton

A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night, Oct. 13, while walking in Acton, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced.

Kevin Shaw of Sudbury was on Great Road near Brook Street when a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon crashed into him just after 6:30 p.m., officials said. Responders rushed Shaw to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene of the wreck. Police are still investigating the causes of the crash. Authorities have not filed charges.

