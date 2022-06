Two people are in the hospital after a morning rollover crash in Wilmington, Wilmington Police and Fire said on Twitter.

The crash happened on near the McDonald's on Main Street (Route 38) before 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, authorities said.

The victims had to be pulled from their vehicle. No word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

